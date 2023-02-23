ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 21,951 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

NYSE PBH opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

