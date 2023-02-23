ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 95,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,265,000 after acquiring an additional 98,273 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

