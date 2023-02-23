ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $228.98 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

