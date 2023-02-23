ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
