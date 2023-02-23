ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,853 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after buying an additional 701,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.