ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,536 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.