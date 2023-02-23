ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,135 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IAC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC Stock Performance

About IAC

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

