ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Domo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Domo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

DOMO opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $525.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

