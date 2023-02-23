ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.58 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 724.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

