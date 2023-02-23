ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Chewy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,541 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

