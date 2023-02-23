ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.62 Million Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,131 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of BBIO opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $13.11.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,595 shares of company stock worth $4,175,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

