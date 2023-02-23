ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 886.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 182.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,057 shares of company stock valued at $842,391. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $177.37.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

