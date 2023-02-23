ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.44 Million in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

