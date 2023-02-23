ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.47 Million in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,606,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontier Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

