ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.53 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

