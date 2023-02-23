ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.55 Million in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lemonade by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 58.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

