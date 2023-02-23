ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.57 Million in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 323,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Infinera by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinera Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

