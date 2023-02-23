ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.59 Million in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Apollo Medical Company Profile

AMEH opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.