ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

