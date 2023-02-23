ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,550 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 175,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 125,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 107,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $142.70 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.49.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.