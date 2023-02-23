ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 1,172,700 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,680,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.