ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR opened at $268.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $522.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

