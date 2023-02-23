ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 47.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $464.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

