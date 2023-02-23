ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Shares of DFS opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $124.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

