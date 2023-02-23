ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 697,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Trading Up 5.5 %

MORF opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.26.

MORF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,892 shares of company stock worth $703,892. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

