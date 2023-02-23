ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 20,579 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

NYSE:HHC opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,654,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

