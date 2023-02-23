ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 22,035 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.