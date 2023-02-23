ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 2,520 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 53.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.50 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

