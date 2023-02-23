ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 70,336 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,336 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 656,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $446.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

