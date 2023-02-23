ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 9,986 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

