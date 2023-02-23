ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American States Water by 733.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American States Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE:AWR opened at $93.17 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

