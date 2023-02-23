ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

