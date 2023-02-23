ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,000 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $147.81 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

