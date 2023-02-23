ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,531 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

