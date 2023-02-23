ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 107,975 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.7 %

MGM opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

