ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 176,236 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.06 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

