ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 60,571 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,571 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after acquiring an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

