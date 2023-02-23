ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.62 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.27. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

