ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Wix.com by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 23,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 136,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Shares of WIX opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

