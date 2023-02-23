FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.67. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $23.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

