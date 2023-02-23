First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 559.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

