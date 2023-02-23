FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Up 1.3 %

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.36 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.