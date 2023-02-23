Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

FLR opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

