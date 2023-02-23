Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLR. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of FLR opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

