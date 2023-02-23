Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) PT Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of FSP opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $265.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 400.40%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 35,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 603,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,063.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 87,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

