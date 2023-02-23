Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.96.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

