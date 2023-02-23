General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.13.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

General Mills stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

