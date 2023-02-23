Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,729 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

