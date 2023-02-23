Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

