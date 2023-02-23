Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAND. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

